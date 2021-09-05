STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

4 floodgates of Hyderabad's Osmansagar reservoir lifted

Four floodgates of Himayatsagar reservoir were opened last week, while two of them were closed on Friday as rains have been lashing the city and its surrounding areas for the last few days.

Published: 05th September 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

With the lifting of floodgates of Osmansagar, more water discharge is likely into the downstream of the River Musi.

With the lifting of floodgates of Osmansagar, more water discharge is likely into the downstream of the River Musi. (File Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains in the upstreams of catchment areas of Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, four floodgates of the reservoir were lifted on Saturday afternoon by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). A few more floodgates would be opened later as there are steady inflows into the reservoir.

Four floodgates of Himayatsagar reservoir were opened last week, while two of them were closed on Friday as rains have been lashing the city and its surrounding areas for the last few days, resulting in heavy inflows into the reservoirs. With the lifting of floodgates of Osmansagar, more water discharge is likely into the downstream of the River Musi. An alert was issued by HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore for people residing downstream of the reservoir along Musi river, especially to avoid any untoward incidents. 

HMWS&SB has alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police to shift the people living downstream of the River Musi. The HMWS&SB officials are closely monitoring the water levels in both the reservoirs in the light of rains in the catchment areas, more floodgates will be opened depending upon the inflows from the upstream areas.

The full-tank level (FTL) of Osmansagar is 1,790 feet (3.900 tmcft), while the present level is about 1789.00 feet (3.671 tmcft). The inflow of water was recorded at 1,100 cusecs, while the outflow was recorded at 468 cusecs, till the last reports came in. The FTL of Himayahsagar is 1763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. The present level 1761.75 feet (2.562 tmcft). The inflow was recorded at 800 cusecs, while the outflow was recorded at 700 cusecs, till the last reports came in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osmansagar Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board HMSWSSB River Musi Managing Director M Dana Kishore
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp