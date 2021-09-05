4 floodgates of Hyderabad's Osmansagar reservoir lifted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains in the upstreams of catchment areas of Osmansagar, popularly known as Gandipet, four floodgates of the reservoir were lifted on Saturday afternoon by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB). A few more floodgates would be opened later as there are steady inflows into the reservoir.

Four floodgates of Himayatsagar reservoir were opened last week, while two of them were closed on Friday as rains have been lashing the city and its surrounding areas for the last few days, resulting in heavy inflows into the reservoirs. With the lifting of floodgates of Osmansagar, more water discharge is likely into the downstream of the River Musi. An alert was issued by HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore for people residing downstream of the reservoir along Musi river, especially to avoid any untoward incidents.

HMWS&SB has alerted the district administration of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and police to shift the people living downstream of the River Musi. The HMWS&SB officials are closely monitoring the water levels in both the reservoirs in the light of rains in the catchment areas, more floodgates will be opened depending upon the inflows from the upstream areas.

The full-tank level (FTL) of Osmansagar is 1,790 feet (3.900 tmcft), while the present level is about 1789.00 feet (3.671 tmcft). The inflow of water was recorded at 1,100 cusecs, while the outflow was recorded at 468 cusecs, till the last reports came in. The FTL of Himayahsagar is 1763.50 feet with a capacity of 2.968 tmcft. The present level 1761.75 feet (2.562 tmcft). The inflow was recorded at 800 cusecs, while the outflow was recorded at 700 cusecs, till the last reports came in.