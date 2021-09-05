STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Nizamabad's Anti Corruption Bureau DSP suspended for diverting properties worth Rs 7 lakhs

The case was reported at Karimnagar in 2009 and Venu Gopal was recently  promoted as a DSP and transferred from ACB Karimnagar to ACB Nizamabad. 

Published: 05th September 2021 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Venu Gopal, the DSP of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Nizamabad was suspended after being found guilty of diverting property worth Rs 7 lakh which was seized in an ACB trap case. The case was reported at Karimnagar in 2009 and Venu Gopal was recently  promoted as a DSP and transferred from ACB Karimnagar to ACB Nizamabad. 

Further, verification of the cases he was handling during his stint at ACB Karimnagar revealed diversion of seizure property which include gold jewellery and cash, all worth over Rs 7 lakh. Following this, an inquiry was ordered. Based on the findings of the inquiry, he was placed under suspension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti corruption bureau Nizamabad Venu Gopal ACB Karimnagar ACB Nizamabad
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp