Nizamabad's Anti Corruption Bureau DSP suspended for diverting properties worth Rs 7 lakhs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Venu Gopal, the DSP of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Nizamabad was suspended after being found guilty of diverting property worth Rs 7 lakh which was seized in an ACB trap case. The case was reported at Karimnagar in 2009 and Venu Gopal was recently promoted as a DSP and transferred from ACB Karimnagar to ACB Nizamabad.

Further, verification of the cases he was handling during his stint at ACB Karimnagar revealed diversion of seizure property which include gold jewellery and cash, all worth over Rs 7 lakh. Following this, an inquiry was ordered. Based on the findings of the inquiry, he was placed under suspension.