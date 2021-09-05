STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao joins fight against cancer, launches 82-bed palliative unit in Hyderabad

The government allocated around 1.1 acres of land on lease for 33 years to the centre that will have 30 specialised nursing staff and 10 beds reserved for children with cancer.

Published: 05th September 2021 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 03:31 PM

Minister KT Rama Rao in the programme. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Adding to the healthcare facilities in Hyderabad, Minister for IT and MAUD inaugurated an 82-bed palliative care centre, Sparsh Hospice, in Khajaguda on Saturday. The palliative centre will provide free-of-cost treatment to terminally ill cancer patients and is an initiative by the Rotary Club.Speaking at the inauguration, Rama Rao reminisced about his visit to the same campus in 2016 and how he was moved by their service to terminally ill patients.

“There are very few inaugural programs that give us gratification. This is one such program. I had visited Sparsh Hospice, a palliative care facility operating out of a small premises in Banjara Hills in 2016 Oct. I was so moved by their service to the terminally ill that I donated Rs 5 lakh and assured all support from the government. Within 10 months, I got the land allotted and laid the foundation stone in 2017, he said.

The government allocated around 1.1 acres of land on lease for 33 years to the centre that will have 30 specialised nursing staff and 10 beds reserved for children with cancer. 

