Biopharma Hub to come up at Hyderabad's Genome Valley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the objective of imparting impetus to biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing in the country, the Telangana government is developing a B-Hub — biopharmaceutical scale-up manufacturing facility — combined with a next-generation laboratory space, at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

In a series of tweets, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao shared the visions of the B-Hub on Sunday, terming it a first-of-its-kind project in India. He said that B-Hub would become operational in 15 months and would help consolidate Telangana’s leadership position in the biopharma space.



“With a built-up area of 1 lakh sq. ft in two phases, B-Hub will complement the extraordinary ecosystem at Genome Valley. It is being developed by the Telangana government in a unique partnership with the Government of India,” he tweeted. Rama Rao said that B-Hub was envisioned as an accelerator for biopharma innovation featuring next-gen lab suites.