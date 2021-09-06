Hyderabad's power lines to go underground for steady supply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To overcome disruptions in power distribution and withstand any kind of weather conditions, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is planning to replace high-tension lines with underground (UG) cables in a phased manner.

As part of the initiative, high-tension lines along LB Nagar to Miyapur would be upgraded with 33 kV UG cables, which would provide uninterrupted power supply and clear all electric lines on the 30-km stretch. To expedite this, the TSSPDCL is preparing a detailed project report (DPR).

This year, the Centre approved a recharge plan of Rs 3 lakh crore to power DISCOMs in the country to boost up smart meters, feeders, low-tension overhead lines and other infrastructure. For this, the TSSPDCL is preparing a DPR for UG cables, air-bunch cables and other facilities and will submit it to the Centre before October 31.

Speaking to Express, TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said that UG cables were being laid in developed areas like Hitec City, Gachibowli, Madhapur and Jubilee Hills, where there were more offices and power consumption was high.

“So far, 33 kV UG cables have been upgraded for a length of 1,188 km in the city. Out of this, UG cables for 700 km were laid at a cost of Rs 228 crore after the formation of the State. We cannot transform high-tension lines to UG cables in a short span as it involves thousands of crores of budget and several years,” Reddy added.

Apart from the 33 kV UG cabling, the TSSPDCL has also provided 11 kV UG cables for 866 km in the GHMC limits. Since 2014, 11 kV UG cables were upgraded for 281 km at a cost of Rs 66 crore, while works to lay UG cables is in progress for 23 km in the city.

Usually, power supply is interrupted when feeders get affected during monsoons, or trees fall on transmission and distribution lines or electric poles break due to strong winds. However, in case of UG cabling, it can withstand natural calamities without any damage to the electric infrastructure, officials said.

However, the extent of UG cabling is very less in districts such of Mahabubnagar, Medak and Nalgonda, with only a length of 45 km of 33 kV UG cabling done in these three erstwhile districts.