Pastor arrested for allegedly raping 24-year-old woman in Hyderabad

On Friday, his second wife also lodged a complaint against Joseph on charges of harassing her physically and mentally and demanding additional dowry from her

Published: 06th September 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 06:37 PM

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police on Monday arrested Sadu Chinna Venkateshwarlu alias Joseph, a pastor, on charges of raping a woman. He had allegedly raped the victim, 24, in January 2020 at Shamshabad and subsequently on multiple occasions at his home and other places. He had also promised to marry her but failed to do so.

On Saturday, the victim approached police and lodged a complaint at Medipally police station, following which a case was registered under sections 376 (2) (n), 493, 417, 420 and 506 of the IPC and remanded him to judicial custody.

On Friday, his second wife also lodged a complaint against Joseph on charges of harassing her physically and mentally and demanding additional dowry from her and a case under sections 498-A, 323 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at Medipally police station. “The case is under investigation,” said B Anji Reddy, Inspector Medipally.

Joseph was running a church at Boduppal of Medipally police limits and also preaching in television programmes. He first got married in 2010 and had a child. But his wife died due to ill health and in 2015, he got married again and had a child. But due to disputes, his second wife was staying away from him along with their child.

Meanwhile, he got acquainted with the victim who was working as a telecaller and started taking her along with him in his car, when he went for preaching.

Recently, when she went to his home to question him, his family members allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and sent her away, police said. Joseph was sent to judicial remand on Monday.

