After success of Sunday strolls, KTR now announces activities for kids at Tank Bund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeing the positive response to preventing vehicular traffic on Tank Bund Road on Sunday evenings, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to commence children-oriented activities in arts, crafts and music and other attractions as per the suggestion of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao.

The move to make one of the most popular spots in the city free from traffic from 5 pm to 10 pm on Sundays has turned out to be a hit. “Doesn’t that look more like a carnival on #TankBund. Smiling face with smiling eyes, Let’s start more kids oriented activities,” tweeted Rama Rao, while sharing some pictures of residents enjoying their time along the iconic Hussainsagar.

He took to Twitter to announce the new additions. “Arts+Crafts+Music will create a magical experience. Let’s explore a laser show in the lake and some viewer galleries on all sides,” he said, while tagging MAUD Special Secretary Arvind Kumar. Meanwhile, responding to Rama Rao’s suggestions, Arvind Kumar tweeted that crafts, art, music activities will start immediately on Tank Bund.

With the Minister’s visions to turn Tank Bund into a world-class city square representing the modernity and prosperity of Hyderabad, beautification work such as the installation of specially designed heritage ornamental decorative cast iron railings, grills and designer lamp posts was carried out at cost of `27 crore. Arvind Kumar, in a separate tweet, mentioned that landscaping and greenery works on the Tank Bund are being taken up by the HMDA. They will be completed and ready in the next four weeks.

