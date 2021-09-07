STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mellowing down with the times: Hyderabad street artists expression changes amid pandemic from rebellious to inspiring

According to them, times like these call for a change in expression, especially when people are exhausted by grief and numbness.

Published: 07th September 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

According to them, times like these call for a change in expression, especially when people are exhausted by grief and numbness.

According to them, times like these call for a change in expression, especially when people are exhausted by grief and numbness.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art reveals a lot about the times lived. It influences the way we live and intuitive artists who create it, understand this. A classic example is city-based street artists Swathi and Vijay, whose artistic expression has changed during the pandemic from being rebellious to inspiring, hopeful and comforting. 

According to them, times like these call for a change in expression, especially when people are exhausted by grief and numbness. “I was moved by the distress caused by the pandemic’s second wave. The artworks that questioned the government and society were even more distressing to look at,” says Vijay. People are already suffering or are watching others suffer. They need hope and inspiration, he says. 

Vijay with the rebellious art piece that the duo had
worked on during the 2019 elections

It is the time when we should take a step back and allow this phase to pass, instead of trying to conquer it with stressful philosophical and sociological questions, which are not needed at the moment, he says. “Lately, we have been giving government schools a facelift. Schools have been seeing a drop in admissions, so we decided to use our art to encourage children to attend school,” he says. 

The young couple, who graduated from the Paintings Department of the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, started drawing graffiti in public places across the city. Until the pandemic, their works were rebellious and made people think.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad street artists
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp