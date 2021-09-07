’Tis the wedding season: The pandemic may have cut-short guest lists, but not the will to dress up

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s the wedding season and it’s time to deck up. There can be no compromise in planning the grand day, neither can there be in outfits. The pandemic may have cut-short guest lists, but the tayyari continues to be as elaborate as ever. A major part of this tayyari is outfits. Now, who wouldn’t want to look like Kriti Sanon in Manish Malhotra’s dreamy lehenga!

While that video broke the internet, designers in Hyderabad have been giving us great inspo when it comes to planning our outfits this wedding season. While some have been launching their collections, some are customising outfits — but they have left Hyderabadis wanting for more. One of them, Anushree Reddy, has brought back the love for pastels through her new collection, Sarang.

“Guests have reduced and ceremonies are more intimate, but not much has changed in terms of designs. Most bridal outfits are essential commodities. Brides visualise themselves a certain way on their big day and they dream of their wedding lehenga way before that day arrives. They simply want that dream to translate into reality. Whether it is a pastel lehenga with floral prints or a bright lehenga with heavy zardosi, they already have pictured their look well in advance,” she says.

According to Anushree, a lot of brides are leaning towards pastels. “The mainstream reds and maroons have taken a backseat, which is something that I am pretty excited about. Ivories and champagne rose, in particular, are favourites this season, but I am pretty sure red will make a comeback. It is safe to say that this is a trend,” she says. Sarang, which unveils the flamboyant tale of a modern bride and groom, is composed of chiffons, organza, prints and bold palettes. It is a kaleidoscope of colours ranging from orange and ivory to deep red.

Ganesh Nallari, who is known for customising wedding outfits, is not launching his collection this season but has been working with individual clients. “In the current situation, I am not into launching a collection, but I have been customising wedding outfits. I have been working with individual clients. Even though weddings have been downsized, people are willing to spend on clothes. My clients have not asked for lesser-budget outfits. The only difference is in the size of the venue,” he says.

While the wedding outfit has remained classic, people do experiment with outfits for pre- and post-wedding celebrations. “Men go for symmetry and layered clothing, while women, instead of going for a typical lehenga, are opting for a crop top with a skirt — something like a fusion outfit. They also want to buy something that they can wear again, which they won’t be able to do if they go in for a heavy lehenga,” says Ganesh. Sanjay David, a designer and stylist who is mostly into styling and designing clothes for traditional brides, has not slashed the prices of his outfits. “Weddings have become intimate and people are ready to spend that money on their clothes. Brides, who choose to wear sarees, are using choosing bright and bold colours such as red, maroon, yellow and green with heavy jewellery.”