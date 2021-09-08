LV Prasad Eye Institute and GITAM, Hyderabad start Optometry bachelor course

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GITAM deemed to be University, Hyderabad to start Bachelor of Optometry (BOptom) from the academic year 2021-22.

The BOptom will be a four-year programme. Students will study for two years at the School of Science, GITAM, Hyderabad campus, and two years at LVPEI. The course will enable students to become competent professionals and be part of the healthcare team as an optician, optometrist, and ophthalmic assistant.

The curriculum includes the application of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and deep learning to improve the patient experience. Aspiring candidates should have cleared their intermediate or Class XII and have secured a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent in the qualifying exam, in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Dr Srikanth Bharadwaj, network associate director, Optometry, LVPEI and Prof N Siva Prasad, Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad signed the documents.