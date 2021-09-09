Drill to check alertness of cops conducted

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A drill to assess the preparedness of the field staff was carried out by the police on Tuesday night. The Trimulgherry station received a call about a mobile snatching incident, where a caller said that that a bike-borne thief had stolen his bike. The police showing prompt action arrested the biker at Narayanaguda within an hour.

During this one hour, police set up nakabandi, vehicle checking, while senior police officials monitored the hunt from headquarters. Only after the ‘snatcher’ was caught that it was found to be a drill, to check the preparedness of field staff to respond to any emergency. “Such drills are taken up on regular basis at random hours’ said an official.