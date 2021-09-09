STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Schools stop online lessons option, forcing kids to attend physical classes

The State government reopened the schools for physical classes on September 1, allowing the parents to opt for either physical or online classes.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:22 AM

Schools reopening

Illustration: Amit Bandre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite the State government’s multiple directions to not force students to attend physical classes after the school reopening, several schools in the city are now forcing students to attend physical classes by shutting down online classes. Many parents have raised objections against the move.

The State government reopened the schools for physical classes on September 1, allowing the parents to opt for either physical or online classes. On Tuesday, the Director of School Education also released Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the schools that said, “Students willing to study from home may be allowed to do so. No child shall be compelled by any school management to physically attend offline classes if his or her parents are not inclined to send them.”

Despite these directions, many schools in the city have stopped online classes. Alka’s (name changed) daughter who studies at Mt Helicon Public school, in Hyderabad said, “My daughter is in Class VII, and is forced to go to school, only because the school has shut the online class option. We were reluctant to send her, but now have no option.”

A parent, whose kids study at Akshara Vaagdevi International School in Secunderabad, claimed that the school has informed them that from September 17, there will be no further online classes and students will have to come for physical classes. “I have decided to not send my child back to school even if the school stops online classes. For me their safety comes first. I am not alone, many parents do not want to send their children to school,” said another parent.

