STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Route electrification done, but MMTS Phase II yet to start services

If the Railways and the State government overcome their financial issues, over 1.5 lakh commuters per day can avail of these services.

Published: 09th September 2021 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

MMTS

Image of Hyderabad MMTS used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In spite of the completion of electrification between the Medchal-Secunderabad route, the planned MMTS train service is yet to see the light of the day. If the Railways and the State government overcome their financial issues, over 1.5 lakh commuters per day can avail of these services. “Despite being sanctioned years ago, MMTS Phase II is yet to start its services. Being economical, it would have helped students and  other commuters easily get connected to the city from the suburbs,” said B Akash Kumar, LLB graduate, OU.

This joint project of TS and Railways is on a cost-sharing basis. According to the latest official data available with the Railways, it has already spent `580 crore (more than 2/3rd of its share of total cost), but the State owes it about `450 crore towards its share of the project. 

“Even the SCR’s higher-ups are avoiding to talk to the governement about this, so as not to invite any trouble,” said an official on condition of anonymity. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the nodal railway agency has completed work in the 14.95 km Secunderabad-Bolarum section with the Commissioner of Rail Safety (CRS) clearing the lines, including speed tests and also permitting commissioning for commercial operations. Phase-II work which is in progress includes 19 km of the Sanath Nagar-Moula Ali section.  “Only `40 crore was allotted in the recent Union Budget forthis project, and we need the support of the State’s share of pending funds,”said UFERWAS general secretary BT Srinivasan.

MMTS services reduced
Post the second lockdown, only half of the MMTS trains are in service. From 130 (pre-Covid), now only 65 trains are engaged. Experts are of the opinion that delays caused on the project will reduce patronage, as commuters are shifting to other means of transport

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MMTS trains
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp