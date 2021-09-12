52-year-old man killed in street fight in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 52-year-old Kanchiram Laxminarayan who went to rescue his son Kagesh, who was being beaten up by Pankaj Kumar and Sunny Kumar, died at Lalgadi Malakpet, Shameerpet late on Saturday.

Kagesh and his friend Basanth were dancing near a Ganesh pandal. A woman passing by the pandal noticed the two men staring at her. A few minutes later, her relatives Pankaj and Sunny came to the place and started beating Kagesh and Basanth with sticks, the police said.

Kagesh’s father Laxminarayan rushed to his son’s rescue. However, Pankaj hit Laxminarayan on his head and Sunny pushed him to the ground and fled from the place. He was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead. A hunt is on to nab the duo.