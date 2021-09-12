STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Locals attack cops over six-year-old’s rape and murder

Hyderabad city police are continuing to hunt for Palakonda Raju, main accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, at Saidabad, on Thursday.

Published: 12th September 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad city police are continuing to hunt for Palakonda Raju, main accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl, at Saidabad, on Thursday. The girl’s body was found in his locked house. The victim’s residents and locals protested in the area, demanding immediate action against the accused, resulting in tension in the area. In the scuffle, a few police personnel also received injuries. 

While it is widely rumoured that the accused has been detained and is being questioned, police clarified that he is still at large and special teams are on the ground to nab him. According to the police, the victim and accused Raju were neighbours. Raju, who is an alcoholic, was residing with his wife and daughter and would frequently beat his wife. A week ago, he quarrelled with his wife and beat her. Due to this, she left for her parents’ place with their daughter. 

Meanwhile, on Thursday evening, the victim was playing outside her house and went missing suddenly. Her parents approached the police. During the search, special teams found that Raju’s house was locked. On suspicion, they broke into the house and found the girl’s body inside.

However, Raju was not to be seen and his mobile was also switched off. Relatives of the girl and locals gathered in huge numbers and staged a protest in the area, which continued till midnight and even on Friday, forcing police to call in additional forces to control the situation.  At one point, the protesters turned violent and pelted stones at the police, demanding that the suspect be caught immediately.  

BODY FOUND IN RAJU’S HOUSE
The girl’s body was found in his locked house. The post-mortem examination, on Friday, revealed that the girl had been raped and throttled to death. The case was altered with charges of murder, rape and the POCSO Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad city police Hyderabad rape case
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp