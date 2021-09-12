STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Toddler among three killed by speeding car

Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw with six persons on board was passing on the stretch.

Published: 12th September 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a suspected case of drunken driving, a speeding car coming towards Hyderabad went rogue, killing three persons including a toddler on the National Highway at Medchal on Saturday evening. 
The driver lost control of the wheel at a curve on the NH in Athvelly village under Medchal police station and crashed into the median. As it was at high speed, the car jumped over the median and jumped into the opposite stretch of the NH. 

Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw with six persons on board was passing on the stretch. The car at the same speed, rammed the auto rickshaw in a head-on collision, killing a woman and her three-year-old toddler travelling in it. It then jumped on a bike, crushing the biker to death, and came to a halt after hitting another vehicle. Police are probing if there were more people in the car. They recovered a liquor bottle from the vehicle. 

While the car driver fled the scene, three more persons in the auto-rickshaw sustained injuries. A case has been registered at Medchal police station and a hunt is on to nab the absconding car driver, said ACP Petbasheerabad VVS Ramalinga Raju.

LIQUOR RECOVERED
Police are probing if there were more people in the car. They recovered a liquor bottle from the vehicle. The driver of the car fled the scene

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Hyderabad toddler death
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp