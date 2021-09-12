Hyderabad: Toddler among three killed by speeding car

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of drunken driving, a speeding car coming towards Hyderabad went rogue, killing three persons including a toddler on the National Highway at Medchal on Saturday evening.

The driver lost control of the wheel at a curve on the NH in Athvelly village under Medchal police station and crashed into the median. As it was at high speed, the car jumped over the median and jumped into the opposite stretch of the NH.

Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw with six persons on board was passing on the stretch. The car at the same speed, rammed the auto rickshaw in a head-on collision, killing a woman and her three-year-old toddler travelling in it. It then jumped on a bike, crushing the biker to death, and came to a halt after hitting another vehicle. Police are probing if there were more people in the car. They recovered a liquor bottle from the vehicle.

While the car driver fled the scene, three more persons in the auto-rickshaw sustained injuries. A case has been registered at Medchal police station and a hunt is on to nab the absconding car driver, said ACP Petbasheerabad VVS Ramalinga Raju.

