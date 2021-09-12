Speed limit 30 km/hr, Sai Dharam was at 75 when the accident happened

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Sai Dharam Tej was speeding and driving rashly, leading to the accident, said the Cyberabad police. He was driving his sports bike at around 75 kmph at the time of the accident against the permissible speed limit of 30 kmph on that stretch. “It was also found that he was riding beyond 100 kmph on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge a few moments before the incident, which is also beyond the permissible speed limit,” said M Venkateshwarlu, DCP Madhapur.

“It is seen from visual evidence that he was overtaking other vehicles recklessly. In the past too, an e-challan has been issued against the bike for over speeding at 80 kmph at Parvatha Nagar, Madhapur, where the speed limit is 40 kmph. The said challan has been paid and cleared on Saturday by some unknown person which is being verified as part of the investigation,” Venkateshwarlu said.

The bike speed on Friday’s incident was calculated using video analytics with the CCTV footage collected from the area. Inquiries have revealed that Sai Dharam purchased the second-hand bike from Bura Anil Kumar of LB Nagar, but has not got it registered in his name till now. The condition of the vehicle, the experience of the person driving such a vehicle on the roads, and the condition of the tyres are being verified as part of the investigation.

It was also found that Sai Dharam has a valid driving license only to drive light motor vehicles, such as cars. However, it is being enquired whether or not the actor possesses any driving licenses to drive a motorcycle with gears. “Based on the available evidence, it is clear that the accident was mainly due to overspeeding and reckless driving of the bike by the actor,” added Venkateshwarlu. In this year, in the Madhapur area alone, 17,917 cases have been booked for overspeeding, and 5,495 for drunken driving have been booked.

ACTOR OUT OF DANGER, SAY APOLLO DOCTORS

Hyderabad: Sources in the hospital where Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej is admitted to, after he met with an accident at Madhapur on Friday night, confirmed that he was out of danger and placed under observation. “There are no major injuries to the brain, spine, or other major organs, as per preliminary investigation,” they said. The actor sustained soft tissue injuries and a collarbone fracture, a statement from Apollo Hospitals released on Friday read. “He will continue in the ICU for controlled close monitoring. Additional investigations will be performed during the day. His vitals are stable, no internal bleeding was found and he is responding well to the treatment,” read the statement

