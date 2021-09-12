STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sundays to be ‘fundays’ on Tank Bund road

The Tank Bund road is set to become more lively on Sundays with the State government planning a multitude of programmes to provide more facilities at the popular hangout spot.

A family enjoying their time at Tank Bund Road as vehicles were diverted from the 2-km stretch on Sunday.

A family enjoying their time at Tank Bund Road as vehicles were diverted from the 2-km stretch on Sunday. (Photo | S senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Tank Bund road is set to become more lively on Sundays with the State government planning a multitude of programmes to provide more facilities at the popular hangout spot. With tremendous response from citizens and tourists during the last two Sundays, the State government has lined up several programmes for the visitors to make a trip to the Tank Bund more enjoyable. September 12 would be observed as a ‘Sunday Funday’, between 5 pm and 10 pm, with several programmes lined up for the citizens. 

The HMDA is now focused on making arrangements to observe traffic-free Sundays as Fundays for families to make it an enjoyable experience. The coveted Ceremonial Bagpiper Band of the Indian Army, AOC Secunderabad, will perform live on the Tank Bund road, this Sunday. 

This will be followed by local artistes wowing the citizens with their beat boxing and singing skills. Traditional folk artistes will also display their talents. Professional clown artists, jugglers and cyclists have all been roped in to showcase their acts. Moreover, a laser show has also been planned. Dedicated stalls have been allotted to the handicraft artisans from Shilparamam to sell their products, making it a treat for the shopping lovers. 

