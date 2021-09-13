Laser, cultural shows in Hyderabad's Tank Bund Road add glitter to Sunday frolic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government adding more glitter to the Tank Bund stretch on Sunday, September 12, 2021, carnival mood prevailed as the road was jam packed with visitors and tourists and there was hardly any place to move.

The traffic police had a tough time in controlling the traffic near Secretariat, Ranigunj, Liberty Road and Saifabad because of huge surge of visitors and families moving towards Tank Bund.The NTR Marg Road was also choc-a-block with devotees, who after immersing Ganesh idols stayed back to spent the evening on the Tank Bund.

There was a colourful laser show that enthralled the people followed by coveted ceremonial Bagpiper Band of the Indian Army, AOC Secunderabad which performed live, mesmerising the visitors of all ages. This was followed by colourful cultural programmes by local artists wowing the citizens with their beat boxing and singing talents. Traditional folk artists, ‘dappu’ drumbeats and Potharajus carrying whips displaying their skills throughout the day to thunderous applause from one and all.

Devotees drop Ganesh idols into Hussainsagar on Sunday | R V K Rao Crowds enjoying the ceremonial pipe band of Indian army performing during the ‘Sunday Funday’ Trees lit up with string lights atthe Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Sunday| S Senbagapandiyan

Professional mime artists, clowns and jugglers showcased their acts all along the stretch, wooing the kids in particular and posing for selfies with them. The families were happy a lot as their kids loved every bit of the moment that took place on the Tank Bund. ‘’The response from the people is tremendous, the joy and happiness of kids, families is worth all these arrangements,’’ MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar tweeted.

During the day, the HMDA distributed as many as 20,000 homestead flowers and medicinal saplings of 31 varieties to the visitors. Also stalls were put up for handicraft artisans from Shilparamam for selling their products making it a treat for the shopping lovers. Also, TSCO Handloom products, stalls with a mix of eco-friendly and a wide variety of handicrafts were also put up.

Along with music, shopping and other activities, a number of mobile food trucks were there all along the Tank Bund stretch, ensuring that the food lovers does were not disappointed.The Sunday Funday activities were launched on August 24, when MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, responding to a suggestion from a citizen, asked the police to consider imposing traffic curbs on the Tank Bund between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sundays. As a result, the last two Sundays witnessed visitors strolling along the scenic stretch and enjoying the recent facilities installed on the Tank Bund road.