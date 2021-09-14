Bold and boudoir

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic has set a lot of trends when it comes to health, lifestyle and fashion. One of them is boudoir fashion photography, which essentially is intimate self-portraits in a private setup. The trend has grown during the pandemic for many good reasons.

Boudoir fashion photographs do not require a photographer, a makeup artist and there is no one to judge you in your private setup. This apart, it also promotes body positivity and is easy to execute. “Almost every model in this age, including myself, began by picturing themselves on a camera in a private setup. There is no one to judge you. We discover our physiognomy and the angles from which our body is reflected in the lens, which boost our confidence,” says Divya Pandey, a city-based Instagram influencer and model.

According to her, the most crucial component of any boudoir photoshoot comes down to body positivity. “One has to be extremely bold to get body positivity pictures clicked. They may not feel very comfortable revealing their beautiful marks to the photographer,” she says.

Divya credits her team for making her feel comfortable. “This is why boudoir is not for models, who take time to get comfortable with others. When they click pictures of themselves, they can decide what can be posted and what should not.”

The pandemic also brought with it the work-from-home culture and nearly put an end to outdoor shoots. “I have confined myself to my home for so long that my fans know my space. Initially, I was not comfortable sharing pictures shot in my home and in dresses that I wear at home,” says actress and model Adah Sharma.

But Adah, who is known for being herself, thought that there was no point hiding from being who she is. “This very idea has pushed me to become brave and share pictures of myself in a private setup. I have clicked many pictures of myself on self-timer,” admits Adah.

Vishva Prakash, an independent freelance photographer from the city, says, “Boudoir shoots are easy. They are also fun when the model is an amateur photographer herself.” The key to any good boudoir photograph is comfort and sensuality.

There are very few technicalities that the model needs to worry about. “For instance, the use of little light is crucial here. The pictures are mostly taken on high ISO settings, they are noisy and the vignette dull colours with a few colour-popping objects in the foreground make the picture better,” he says.