STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bold and boudoir

Boudoir fashion photography does not require a photographer, makeup artist & no one judges you

Published: 14th September 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

The most crucial component of any boudoir photoshoot comes down to body positivity.

The most crucial component of any boudoir photoshoot comes down to body positivity.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic has set a lot of trends when it comes to health, lifestyle and fashion. One of them is boudoir fashion photography, which essentially is intimate self-portraits in a private setup. The trend has grown during the pandemic for many good reasons.

Boudoir fashion photographs do not require a photographer, a makeup artist and there is no one to judge you in your private setup. This apart, it also promotes body positivity and is easy to execute. “Almost every model in this age, including myself, began by picturing themselves on a camera in a private setup. There is no one to judge you. We discover our physiognomy and the angles from which our body is reflected in the lens, which boost our confidence,” says Divya Pandey, a city-based Instagram influencer and model. 

According to her, the most crucial component of any boudoir photoshoot comes down to body positivity. “One has to be extremely bold to get body positivity pictures clicked. They may not feel very comfortable revealing their beautiful marks to the photographer,” she says.  

Divya credits her team for making her feel comfortable. “This is why boudoir is not for models, who take time to get comfortable with others. When they click pictures of themselves, they can decide what can be posted and what should not.” 

The pandemic also brought with it the work-from-home culture and nearly put an end to outdoor shoots. “I have confined myself to my home for so long that my fans know my space. Initially, I was not comfortable sharing pictures shot in my home and in dresses that I wear at home,” says actress and model Adah Sharma. 

But Adah, who is known for being herself, thought that there was no point hiding from being who she is. “This very idea has pushed me to become brave and share pictures of myself in a private setup. I have clicked many pictures of myself on self-timer,” admits Adah. 

Vishva Prakash, an independent freelance photographer from the city, says, “Boudoir shoots are easy. They are also fun when the model is an amateur photographer herself.” The key to any good boudoir photograph is comfort and sensuality. 

There are very few technicalities that the model needs to worry about. “For instance, the use of little light is crucial here. The pictures are mostly taken on high ISO settings, they are noisy and the vignette dull colours with a few colour-popping objects in the foreground make the picture better,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boudoir fashion photography body positivity
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp