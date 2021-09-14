Shah Rukh Khan has helped me from the start of my career, says actor Ali Fazal

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

Actor Ali Fazal has carved a niche for himself not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood and American TV shows. Known for portraying characters such as Guddu Pandit in the hit Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur and Zafar in the comedy movie Fukrey, Ali has come a long way. In a one-on-one interaction at the launch event of Volkswagen Taigun in Hyderabad, Ali speaks to CE about his love for cars, mantra of success, fashion sense and upcoming projects.

What do you like about automobiles?

It gives you a sense of responsibility, especially when there are people travelling with you. There is something about the speed and its power. I learned driving the old-school way. Even now, I prefer a lot of my cars to be manual, because that’s how you truly understand the power of the engine and other things. I have been lucky enough to drive a lot of cars from all around the world.

Are you the same as Guddu in real life?

Oh God, no! But there is always a part of us that we put into the character, otherwise I am blind and I cannot portray it. It is a part of me, so yes, sometimes, I am a little bit like Guddu with that temper! But no, I am very different in real life from what I am in the series. Real and reel lives are two very different worlds, or at least I will try for them to be so. I get really annoyed when the two worlds start mixing up. I don’t really allow the outside world to enter into my space. Now I share it with Richa (Chadda), so I think there is more sanctity to it.

Your fashion inspirations?

There are so many people. I think Anna Wintour, the former head of Vogue, is someone who has championed fashion like no other for so long. In India, Shah Rukh Khan is someone I have looked up to, I think in all senses. Fashion is not just throwing on clothes but how you wrap them around yourself.

Whom do you draw inspiration from?

There have been mentors — Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who made interesting films such as Nukkad and Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai. He shot my first film which never came out. He has been a great mentor. Shah Rukh Khan has produced one of my films and has supported me since the very starting stages of my career. So I have taken a lot of inspiration from these people. A lot of Hollywood celebrities and international icons have been great inspirations in life. My mother too has inspired me in so many ways.

What does success mean to you?

To be able to fail and get up.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am working on a war film. It is an international film and goes on the floor this October. Otherwise, there is Mirzapur 3. Fukrey is also happening.