6-year-old girl rescued, kidnapper arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A six-year-old girl who was kidnapped near Chanchalguda Jail, was rescued and a woman was arrested by Kanchanbagh police. The girl’s mother, Muskan Ali Mirza, was begging near the jail with her daughter Alfiya. A woman named Fatima who said she was a resident of Saidabad approached Muskan. She told Muskan that a man who lived in Hafeez Baba Nagar was interested in donating some money (zakath).

She took Muskan and her daughter to Hafeez Baba Nagar in an auto rickshaw, where they got down near Habeeb Function Hall. The kidnapper told the mother to go inside and meet the house owner. As soon as Muskan went in, Fatima escaped with the girl in the autorickshaw. A case was registered in Falaknuma police station and the cops rescued the victim in two days.