Eight-year-old Hyderabad boy goes cycling, washed away in pond

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy R Rishik Ram Reddy died as he was washed away in an overflowing pond, at Tattiannaram under Hayathnagar police limits, on Tuesday. His friend, nine-year-old GS Eswari Meghanath, had a miraculous escape.

The duo were cycling and entered the water, which had breached the bund and entered residential colonies, submerging at least 20 houses. Alerted by residents who had taken shelter on the rooftops of their submerged buildings, police rushed to the spot and rescued Meghanath, who was hanging from a tree branch. They then retrieved Rishik’s body.