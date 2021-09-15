Hyderabad drowning: Eight-year-old victim's friend rescued by cops, locals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two boys, one of whom died as he was washed away in an overflowing pond at Tattiannaram on Tuesday, belonged to the neighbouring Hanuman Nagar Colony. Unaware that the pond was overflowing, they ventured in the water and were washed away along with their bicycles.

While Rishik disappeared in the flow and drowned, Meghanath held on to a tree and raised an alarm. Locals who noticed him alerted the police. A team of police from Hayathnagar police station led by constable Krishna and accompanied by locals, reached Meghanath using ropes and pulled him out safely.

Later a search in the water, on the directions given by Meghanath, led to the discovery of Rishik's body around 20 feet away. On a complaint by the parents, police registered a case, said Assistant Sub-Inspector J Narsi Reddy.