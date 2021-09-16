Crime rate remains unchanged in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of crimes reported in Hyderabad in 2020 was more or less the same when compared to the figures of 2019, showed the Crime in India-2020 report released by the NCRB on Wednesday. Among the five metropolitan cities, while Chennai witnessed a rise in crime rate, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru witnessed a downward trend in the number of crimes.

According to the NCRB report, Hyderabad recorded 18,055 cases in 2020, as against 18,051 cases in 2019. A total of 3,386 cases (with 3,372 victims) of offences affecting the human body were reported in the capital city, at the rate of 43.7 cases per lakh population. Hyderabad, with a population of 77.5 lakh (according to 2011 Census), reported 233 cases per lakh population in 2020, pointed out the NCRB report.

In 2020, Hyderabad reported 71 murder cases, 359 cases of death by negligence, 330 deaths due to negligence relating to road accidents, 236 deaths in hit-and-run cases, 21 dowry death cases, 33 deaths pertaining to abetment to suicide and 139 attempt to murder cases. 16 cases of miscarriage, infanticide, foeticide and abandonment of infants were also reported during this period.

Further, 17 cases pertaining to assault on women with intent to outrage modesty in public transport system and six cases of assault on work or office premises and 267 stalking cases were reported.A total of 451 kidnapping and abduction cases too were reported in Hyderabad. 92 rape cases were also reported, indicating 1.2 rapes per one lakh population. 318 POCSO Act cases, 11 child marriage and child labour cases were also recorded during this period. A total of 347 cases were reported in all children related acts.

Meanwhile, the members of the Parliament Committee for Women’s Safety were received by Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar here on Tuesday. The team of 16, headed by Heena Vijay Kumar Gavit MP, was informed about the functioning of Bharosa Centre, child-friendly courts and all other facilities by the city police.

Instilling Bharosa

The Cyberabad Bharosa Centre set up in 2018 received 181 calls in the month of August and handled 82 cases of domestic violence. The victims of sexual harassment, violence etc were provided medical and legal assistance apart from redressal mechanisms. The Cyberabad Bharosa Centre also handled two cases under the POCSO act. Out of the above victims, 25 were reunited, 16 are on hold, 13 are under legal action, 15 cases are filed, nine have undergone telephonic counselling and two were referred to psychiatrists.