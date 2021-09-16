STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices

Leading IT firms, including HCL Tech, Wipro, TCS, Infosys and several others have either asked or are getting ready to ask their employees to get back to the routine of working from office.

Representational image of office work.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is now back to the salt mines for IT employees in the city. Albeit reluctantly, they are getting ready to switch back to the work from office culture, which they had almost forgotten. About 40 per cent of the six lakh employees working in more than 1,520 IT and ITES companies in Hyderabad, who had moved out to different places in the country, are now slowly returning to the capital as Covid-19 is on the wane.

Leading IT firms, including HCL Tech, Wipro, TCS, Infosys and several others have either asked or are getting ready to ask their employees to bid adieu to WFH (work from home) and get back to the routine of working from the office. 

According to senior officials in the IT department, at present, about 20 per cent of employees are working from the office and the figure is gradually improving. “There is no threat of Covid-19. It is now on the wane. A majority of the IT employee have been vaccinated at least once. The economy is up and running. It is time for them to return to offices,” an official said.

The IT sector and the government had remained equally worried during the two phases of the pandemic over its impact on the dependent informal sector, that had almost died a natural death. 

As the Covid-19 graph began to nosedive, IT department officials began to breathe easy. They were more worried about the small and informal businesses that had taken a severe beating owing to the employees working from home. 

