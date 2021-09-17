STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check facts before speaking about Hyderabads' history: Experts

Officially Hyderabad became part of India on January 26, 1950 and it was Nizam who continued as Rajpramukh till his death and introduced the Constitution to locals.

A peacock in KBR Park

File photo of KBR Park in Hyderabad. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as political parties gear up for celebrating merger/liberation of State of Hyderabad, Capt L Pandu Ranga Reddy, an independent researcher and Member of Royal Historical Society (London) challenged for open debate on the issue. Quoting ‘primary sources’, he pointed out that power was rested with Nizam as he continued to give ‘firmans’.

Officially Hyderabad became part of India on January 26, 1950 and it was Nizam who continued as Rajpramukh till his death and introduced the Constitution to locals. In view of Union Home Minister’s visit to Hyderabad, Reddy asked him to first crosscheck the facts. His stand was acknowledged by Ministry of Defence in 2004 (Ref No. 2191 / Q / H) when he sought reply through an RTI.

“Even the London judgement regarding Nizam’s jewellery, Supreme Court judgement and all archived documents refer to Hyderabad as a different territory till January 26, 1950. “Bandi Sanjay should read the history and try not distort the fact,” he said.

T Vivek and G Venkat Ram Reddy of Telangana Council of Historical Research cried foul that history was being distorted for political gains. “Deep research on this subject is required, as factually incorrect narration is being floated,” they pointed out.

