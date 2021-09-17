Headmaster grilled over details of one of the four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Jagadeesh, headmaster of the ZP High School at Jaklari in Narayanpet, deposed before the Commission probing the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian, in an encounter. One of the accused, Jollu Naveen, studied in this school.

The headmaster was grilled over the admission records and Naveen’s date of birth details. During the examination, he revealed Naveen’s date of birth as 04.04.2004 as per the school admission register. The State counsel during the cross-examination, questioned him about different inks used in making entries in the register for Naveen’s admission details. They also asked him about the differences in details in the admission form and the details in the admission register.