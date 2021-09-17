STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Headmaster grilled over details of one of the four accused in the rape and murder of veterinarian

The headmaster was grilled over the admission records and Naveen’s date of birth details.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:   V Jagadeesh, headmaster of the ZP High School at Jaklari in Narayanpet, deposed before the Commission probing the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian, in an encounter. One of the accused, Jollu Naveen, studied in this school.

The headmaster was grilled over the admission records and Naveen’s date of birth details. During the examination, he revealed Naveen’s date of birth as 04.04.2004 as per the school admission register. The State counsel during the cross-examination, questioned him about different inks used in making entries in the register for Naveen’s admission details. They also asked him about the differences in details in the admission form and the details in the admission register.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad veterinarian rape
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp