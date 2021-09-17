Nurse, mother killed by hubby in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pushpalatha (29) a nurse at the Military Hospital in Hyderabad and her mother Kumari, were killed by the former’s husband Chinnababu. Family disputes led to the murder, the police found. It was learnt that Chinnababu came home from work, with a knife on Wednesday.

On Thursday, when the couple had an argument over some issue, Chinnababu attacked Pushpalatha first with a knife, but as Kumari came to her rescue, he killed her. Later, he killed Pushpalatha too. Alerted by locals, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.