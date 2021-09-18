STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany to set up consulate in Hyderabad

Vijayalaxmi said that the bilateral cooperation between Hyderabad and Germany should continue and spoke about the various developmental programmes initiated by GHMC. 

GHMC building

GHMC building (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Germany is looking to setup a consulate in Hyderabad soon, for which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will provide required support.The German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner and Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, Dilshod Akhatov, along with their delegation met Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi at the GHMC head office on Friday.Vijayalaxmi said that the bilateral cooperation between Hyderabad and Germany should continue and spoke about the various developmental programmes initiated by GHMC. 

Delegates meet KTR

Lindner, and Consul General in Chennai, Karin Stoll, met IT Minister KT Rama Rao, on Friday.Rama Rao briefed the delegation about the State’s policies and inquired about Germany’s industrial and education policies. He urged them to introduce German industrial giants to investment opportunities in Telangana.
Ambassador Lindner opined that more industries would soon come up in the State because of its friendly and innovative approaches. Efforts would be made to coordinate between Telangana and the German industrial community in this regard, he said. 

