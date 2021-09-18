STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tahsildar grilled on inquest guidelines

Pandu, tahsildar, Farooqnagar mandal in Rangareddy district, deposed before the three-member Inquiry Commission.

Published: 18th September 2021 09:38 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pandu, tahsildar, Farooqnagar mandal in Rangareddy district, deposed before the three-member Inquiry Commission. He had conducted the inquest on the body of one of the accused Mohd Arif. Though he stated that he was aware of the regulations and NHRC guidelines on conducting an inquest in custodial death cases, but when asked what those guidelines are, he said that he doesn’t know the exact guidelines are.  

He also stated that the yellow shirt which Arif was wearing at the time of the incident had no blood in the front, and only a small amount in the back. When asked if he had found any Gunshot Residue (GSR) around the entry or exit bullets wounds on Arif’s body, he said, “Nothing was found, except some blood around the wounds at the back.” However, he had failed to mention it in the inquest report. 

When questioned whether he had recorded the statements of the witnesses as per the inquest rules, he stated that he was not aware of such rules. He said he did not touch Arif’s body while conducting the inquest, but there were a few persons at the spot, to show him the wounds. 

Comments

