We felt scared to file counter: Rape and murder of veterinarian accused's mother 

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jollu Lakshmi, the mother of one of the accused Jollu Naveen, and Jollu Rajappa, father of another accused Jollu Shiva, deposed before the Inquiry Commission appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, in an encounter.

During the cross examination by the State counsel, Rajappa was shown several documents purportedly carrying his thumb impressions, but he denied the assertion by the Counsel saying that he only affixed his signature on the documents and hadn’t given his thumb impression anywhere.

His reply was the same, when the State counsel showed him an application seeking a bonafide certificate of his son Jollu Shiva. He also stated that he did not make an application for the bonafide certificate and the school authorities have given it themselves after the death of Shiva and that by the time he got the bonafide certificate, Shiva’s Aadhaar card had lapsed.

When asked if he had moved the court at Shadnagar after the arrest of his son Shiva and three other accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, opposing the custody petition filed by the court, he said, “How can we file a counter? Police sent us back to Gudigandla village as there were chances of attack on us.”

SC panel briefed about ‘Illarikam’

The Judicial Commission asked Jollu Rajappa, father of one of the accused Jollu Shiva, the meaning of ‘Illarikam Alludu’. The Commission referred to his earlier responses related to Jollu Naveen’s father Jollu Yellappa. Naveen’s mother Jollu Lakshmi is a cousin of Rajappa’s. When the Commission sought to know how Lakshmi’s husband Yellapa also had the surname Jollu, Rajappa explained that if the groom comes to live in his wife’s home after marriage, it is known as ‘Illarikam’. Since Lakshmi’s father didn’t have a male heir, he brought the son-in-law as a male heir, he said. He added that in such situations, the son-in-law adopts the surname of his father-in-law