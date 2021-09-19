Hyderabad Water Board to create special cleaning units

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to create Special Sewerage Cleaning Units (SSCU) to undertake difficult sewer operations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas. These SSCUs will work as special units for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) circles to ensure disposal of overflows, clearing blocked manholes by using highly skilled workers and modern technology.

Officials said that the Water Board has adopted the new technology for cleaning and desilting of sewer lines by deploying rotomatic sewer croc mechanism to cut and disintegrate the matter like hardened sediments, roots and other materials efficiently which causes the sewer line blockages. This technology will cut down the need for human intervention while cleaning the manholes.

The special units are being deployed by the Water Board to ease the pressure put on the sewage systems by rapid urbanisation of the city and the SSCUs will consist of two vehicles, with the first being used to carry out difficult physical operations in deeper manholes and the second providing emergency equipment tools and assistance to the first.

EQUIPMENT TO BE GIVEN

Accessories like sewer crocs, hydraulic silt grabbers, gas detectors with monitor, oxygen cylinders, PPE kits and safety tools will be provided.