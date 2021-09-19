STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant NRI seeks help to trace her spouse in Hyderabad

In her letter, Deepti, who is in her first trimester of pregnancy, stated that her husband Chandrasekhar fled Canada on August 9, 2021, without informing her.

Published: 19th September 2021 09:41 AM

Police

Police said they will inquire into the issue and take action. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An NRI woman, who was allegedly abandoned by her husband in Canada, wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking help in finding her husband. The woman K Deepti Reddy, who is also three months pregnant, claimed that her husband A Chandrasekhar Reddy fled to India without informing her. In turn, the External Affairs Ministry officials contacted Rachakonda police following allegations made by Deepti saying that her brother-in-law A Srinivas Reddy, who works as a constable with Chaitanyapuri police station, might have given shelter to Chandrasekhar.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat directed the police to accept the complaint from family members of Deepti and Bhongir police received a complaint from her family members on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

In her letter, Deepti, who is in her first trimester of pregnancy, stated that she had been living in Montreal, Canada, for three months. Her husband A Chandrasekhar Reddy was working as a postdoc with the Organic Chemistry Department at McGill University. Chandrasekhar allegedly left her at their residence in Canada and he came to India on August 9 without informing her. She tried to contact him on his mobile, but couldn’t get through to him. She also tried to call her in-laws, but they have reportedly blocked her number. 

With the letter, she also enclosed the marriage certificate, passport and other related documents to the Ministry of External Affairs. Based on the address on the copies of passport, Ministry officials approached the Rachakonda police. 

HELP FROM HYDERABAD 
Cops questioned Srinivas Reddy, brother-in-law of Deepti, who works as a constable with Chaitanyapuri police station, in connection with the incident. Police said they will inquire into the issue and take action. The police are also verifying the details provided by complainant.

TAGS
Ministry of External Affairs Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat Pregnant NRI looking for husband McGill University
