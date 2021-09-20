STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balapur laddu fetches a whopping Rs 18.9 lakh

The 21-kilogram laddu was neatly packed in a two-kilogram pure silver bowl covered with golden foil. Twenty-five bidders, including those from Andhra Pradesh, participated in the auction.

Published: 20th September 2021

YSRC MLC Ramesh Yadav and Marri Shashank Reddy, COO, Abacus Overseas Pvt Ltd, cheer after winning the Balapur laddu auction on Sunday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)



HYDERABAD: Paying Rs 18.90 lakh for the famed Balapur laddu, YSRC MLC RV Ramesh Yadav from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, and his professional partner Marri Shashank Reddy, COO of Abacus Overseas Education Private Limited, walked away satisfied with the outcome of the open auction held on Sunday. The laddu, which was slated to fetch `19 L, fell short of the mark, but still managed to get Rs 1.3 lakh more than the auction held in 2019.

The 21-kilogram laddu was neatly packed in a two-kilogram pure silver bowl covered with golden foil. Twenty-five bidders, including those from Andhra Pradesh, participated in the auction. The auction event was attended by several political leaders including Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The open auction was conducted in the presence of large local crowds gathered on the rooftops of the multi-storied apartments. The bidding for the laddu was conducted at the Balapur temple at around 10 am on Sunday and the exercise was completed in a span of 10 minutes.

The elated Ramesh Yadav said that it was the happiest moment for them after bagging the prestigious laddu. The laddu will be presented as a gift to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLC member said.

