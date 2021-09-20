Complaint against KTR for ‘abusing’ AICC leader

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Bakka Judson filed a complaint against IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao under Section 166 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Sunday. He drafted a mail to the DGP, Central Zone DCP and Chikkadpally ACP.

Judson, who is an AICC member, alleged that Rama Rao abused him by using words like ‘buffoon’ and ‘pichoda’. The complainant stated that the Minister was misusing his father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s powers to insult others on media platforms.

Reportedly, Judson had filed a complaint on September 17 with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), stating that Rama Rao was involved in the Tollywood drugs case and was pressuring the government to stop the investigation.In the mail sent to police officials, Judson added that the Minister had labelled him with ‘names’ on media platforms.

It is also learnt that the Congress leader has submitted certain videos to the ED and requested it to verify Rama Rao’s professional and personal tours to other states and countries.