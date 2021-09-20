STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Data centre power capacity set to grow three-fold in Hyderabad by 2023

According to JLL, Microsoft is reported to be planning a new self-build data centre in the city.

Published: 20th September 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Software, Computer chip, Processor chip

For representational purposes

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While Hyderabad has already established itself as an emerging leader in global software development, it is also poised to become a leader in data centres with its power capacity in the city set to grow three-fold in the next two years.

According to the ‘India Data Centre Outlook 2021 H1 2021’ by JLL, the present capacity of data centres in Hyderabad stands at 33 megawatts (MW), while it’s set to increase to 95 MW by 2023, as there is to be an addition of 62.4 MW. During the same period, the capacity of data centres across the country is set to increase from 448 MW to 508 MW in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Pune.
The user demand for data centres in Hyderabad is mainly in cloud technology, telecom, healthcare, banking and financial services, retail and e-commerce, entertainment and media, and energy.

“The current data centres in Hyderabad account for seven per cent of the total capacity. Initiatives by the State government are expected to attract large self-performance enterprises, which builds demand. Enterprise demand led to 3.5 MW absorption during the first half of 2021. Built-to-suit demand by cloud players will be driven by State government’s policy initiatives,” the report highlighted.

According to JLL, Microsoft is reported to be planning a new self-build data centre in the city. This would give a big boost to data centres capacity and would also attract many data centre companies and cloud providers due to the incentives by the State government under Data Centres Policy, uninterrupted power supply and other things.

Under the Data Centres Policy 2016, identifying data centres as a crucial component and the missing piece to complete the already rich ecosystem here, the Telangana government has drafted this policy to plug in the gap and provide to all the stakeholders, a comprehensive IT architecture within the State.

JLL also said that the telecom industry has been gearing for rolling out the 5G services as three telecom players have started field trials. This will lead to a sharp rise in data usage and related applications that would rely on data centres. Demand has been growing exponentially due to increasing digital usage emerging from the distributed workforce, data security and business disruptions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp