Departing Ganesh leaves a trail of festivity in his wake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Sunday, all roads led to Hussainsagar. As mikes blared ‘Ganapathi Bappa Moriya,’ Hyderabad bid adieu to Lord Ganesh as his idols were immersed in the lake one after the other.

The immersions were still underway till the last reports came in. It is expected that the festivities will continue till the early hours of Monday, especially as the procession of vehicles remained slow, partly because rain played party pooper in the evening and partly because the process began late.

As the events were going on without any untoward incident, the police began to breathe easy by the fall of evening.

