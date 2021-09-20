Jeeyar Swami, Dhyan Foundation join hands to build shelter for cows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dhyan Foundation laid the foundation stone for a cow shelter, being built in collaboration with Chinna Jeeyar Swami, at Shamshabad on Sunday. On the occasion, Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, a follower of Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, spoke on the virtues of raising cows at home and the healing and nutritional properties of their milk. “When cows are raised at home, they develop the ability to identify when the residents of that house are sick. When they graze, they consume grasses and herbs which possess the ability to treat the particular illness and pass it on through their milk,” he said.

He also performed a yagya and blessed the facility, which is being raised in two acres. The shelter is expected to house 1,000 rescued cows and bulls and will be operational within three months. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Presently, the popularity of gurus is being measured by the number of followers of the guru, which isn’t true, as the real power of the guru cannot be measured.” Dhyan Foundation has been actively rehabilitating cattle saved at the Indo-Bangladesh border by the BSF.

They have been operating 48 cow shelters across the country, taking care of around 70,000 animals. “Telangana has 40-50 gaushalas but none of them has been accepting bulls, old cows and male calves. We are the only organisation working to rehabilitate these pour souls. We have been running these two shelters for over a decade in Telangana and are looking forward to expand our facilities, as we receive lots of rescued cattle every day,” said a volunteer of Dhyan Foundation.