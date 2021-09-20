STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Jeeyar Swami, Dhyan Foundation join hands to build shelter for cows

The shelter is expected to house 1,000 rescued cows and bulls and will be operational within three months.

Published: 20th September 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami lays the foundation stone for the cow shelter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dhyan Foundation laid the foundation stone for a cow shelter, being built in collaboration with Chinna Jeeyar Swami, at Shamshabad on Sunday. On the occasion, Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, a follower of Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami, spoke on the virtues of raising cows at home and the healing and nutritional properties of their milk. “When cows are raised at home, they develop the ability to identify when the residents of that house are sick. When they graze, they consume grasses and herbs which possess the ability to treat the particular illness  and pass it on through their milk,” he said.

He also performed a yagya and blessed the facility, which is being raised in two acres. The shelter is expected to house 1,000 rescued cows and bulls and will be operational within three months. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Presently, the popularity of gurus is being measured by the number of followers of the guru, which isn’t true, as the real power of the guru cannot be measured.” Dhyan Foundation has been actively rehabilitating cattle saved at the Indo-Bangladesh border by the BSF.

They have been operating 48 cow shelters across the country, taking care of around 70,000 animals. “Telangana has 40-50 gaushalas but none of them has been accepting bulls, old cows and male calves. We are the only organisation working to rehabilitate these pour souls. We have been running these two shelters for over a decade in Telangana and are looking forward to expand our facilities, as we receive lots of rescued cattle every day,” said a volunteer of Dhyan Foundation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana cow shelter
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp