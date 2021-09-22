Locked homes, construction sites and cellars add to Telangana’s dengue peak

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A recent survey by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has revealed that locked homes, cellars and construction sites are proving to be a breeding ground for mosquitoes contributing to the dengue outbreak in the State.

The entomology department stated there are nearly 16,000 locked homes, 3500 cellars and 10,000 construction sites in the capital region where mosquito breeding is rampant.

“A survey found any region with these sites to be vulnerable. For instance, if a house is locked even for one week, there is the likelihood of water stagnation points to emerge in pots etc which can lead to mosquito breeding. With this one house, a region of half a kilometre can be affected,” added Dr A Ram Babu, Chief entomologist of the GHMC region.

He further explained that leaving even one ounce of water in a spoon or cup can lead to the formation of 200 Aedes mosquito larvae. “Extra caution is being advised to the citizens as September is expected to witness a peak in dengue cases. The expected wave will decline in October and fizzle out only till March next year,” he said. He further noted that with Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the water collection points in waste material could spark more outbreaks and must be disposed off at the earliest.

