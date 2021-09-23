Need some me time? This park in Hyderabad is your spot

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: For a flaneur, there is no better place than the Monolith Park at Jubilee Hills Road No. 93. It is perhaps the only public garden that faces popular coffee shop Starbucks and has a panoramic view of the KBR National Park.

A gigantic rock stands like a pillar that holds the viewpoint. To reach this viewpoint, one has to climb a stairway that runs alongside the single boulder, from which GHMC derived the monolith and named the park accordingly, an official from the municipal corporation says.

The corporation also created a fountain that flows on the rock, like a waterfall. “Evenings are the best time to just sit and enjoy the cool breeze,” says Lakshmaiah, who guards the park. Here, the sounds of traffic get drowned amid the music coming out of the next door Blue Block Club and the occasional chirps of the birds. The wall that holds the viewpoint and oversees the park has funky, vibrant kaleidoscopic murals, highlighting Hyderabad and its culture.

“Sitting at Starbucks, I always wondered what these murals were all about. I used to see people walk in and out of this place. Today, I finally decided to check it out for myself. What a perfect ambience to read a good book!” says Badrinath, a biomedical engineer, who was in a rush to sit down with his book on Charles Darwin in German.

“We just discovered that this is the best place to sit and chat. We got our coffee, finished it and now we are just chilling,” says Poojitha, who was gossiping away with her friends Vaishnavi and Heena. The park was established just 50 days ago and is a cosy hangout for anyone who just wants to chill and watch the city life go by. Some before-after photos displayed at the park shows that it has been built atop a dumpyard. How cool it that!

