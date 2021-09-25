7,766 apply for building permits under TS-bPASS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 7,766 applications have been received under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits till Thursday.

Of the total applications received since the inception of the initiative in November 2020, 6,439 applications were received under instant registration and instant approval, out of which 4,071 were accepted, 1,423 were rejected and 945 are still being processed.

Under instant registration for plot size up to 75 square yards, no building permission or occupancy certificate is required for construction of ground or ground plus one floor (residential). The applicant is required to register with a token amount of Rs 1 and approval is given for plots up to 500 sq metres in area and height up to 10 metres (residential).