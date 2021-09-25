Land issue leads to kidnap of two elderly women in Hyderabad; complaint filed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two elderly women, both sisters, were allegedly kidnapped by a man and kept them in a house under Ameenpur police station limits. Residents of the area helped both of them escape after which they filed a complaint with SR Nagar police station.

The police say the accused wanted both the women to vacate the land on which they were staying.One of the victims, Asmath Unnesa Begum, 70, lodged a complaint stating that they were forcibly taken to a house by a person named Miraj, who picked them up from their residence on Thursday in Ameerpet and kept them in Ameenpur.

