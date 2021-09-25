STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Scientists develop portable meat production facility to boost hygiene

Presently, NRC is in the process of transferring P-Mart’s technology to interested companies.

Published: 25th September 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A mockup outlet of P-Mart, which is developed by scientists at ICAR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most Indians prefer buying red meat right after its slaughter and ignore the fact that the meat is free of harmful microbes only for two hours at room temperature. To resolve such concerns regarding hygiene with meat, scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) National Research Centre for Meat have developed a portable sheep and goat meat production facility. Termed as P-Mart, this portable facility has four units made of food-grade stainless steel. Combined with a 1.5 cubic-meter biogas plant, it forms an ideal setting to ensure effective waste management, water management, cleanliness and energy efficiency. 

According to Dr C Ramakrishna, senior scientist at ICAR-NRC for meat, there is an absence of a regulatory mechanism through the entire process of housing the animals, shifting them to slaughter houses and then transporting to retail outlets. He stated that P-Mart will fill the gap in the existing supply chain of meat from producers to consumers and provide a hygienic product.

The facility will and take care of every minute detail to ensure that the meat is processed and waste is disposed in a hygienic manner. Ideally, having two workers will be required at a P-Mart and customers will only see the meat after it is stocked in steel boxes that can be taken home. Both customers and owners could have apprehensions about it, and the status-quo can be changed by municipalities and municipal corporations, opined Dr Ramakrishna. 

“Municipal administrations can at least begin by opening one or two P-Marts and making private people to run them, so that myths are dispelled. Animal husbandry, FSSAI, pollution control and animal welfare board and all other concerned departments should work together with a single objective of supplying hygienic meat to the people. NRC for Meat is ready to take the lead,” he assured. Presently, NRC is in the process of transferring P-Mart’s technology to interested companies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp