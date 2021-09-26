Fireworks, RPF band & Zumba at Tank Bund

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Ganesh idol immersion halted the Sunday-Funday for residents in the past week, the authorities have planned for a number of activities and performances for the visitors to enjoy. On top of the usual activities, a band performance, orchestra, fireworks, games for children will be on offer at the Tank Bund stretch on Sunday evening.

The Sunday-Funday event on traffic-free Tank Bund Road on September 12 received a tremendous response with citizens thronging the place in huge numbers. With this week being observed as the RPF ‘Raising Day’ week, the official band of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be performing live. Having received accolades in all major events they have performed in, it will be a treat for the citizens to witness them in action.

Apart from this, there will be an orchestra playing famous Telugu and Hindi songs commemorating late SP Balasubrahmanyam. There will also be livewire artists showcasing their beat-boxing and rapping skills, which was very well received last time as well. In addition to this, there will be three 20-artiste teams performing Oggu Dolu, Gussadi and Bonala Kolatam all along the Tank Bund stretch.

In between these performances, the HMDA has planned two one-minute long firework shows which can be enjoyed by the public standing anywhere on the Tank Bund Road. For the shopping lovers, a number of stalls selling artificial jewellery and athhar (scent) will be present, all these coming directly from Old City. In addition to these, there will be handloom and handicraft stalls by TSCO.

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana State Police will also be organising an event tomorrow to create awareness about the functioning of SHE Teams in the State. Apart from that, they will also hold sessions on Zumba and self-defence techniques.