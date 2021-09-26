STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains pound Hyderabad, disrupt traffic

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi instructed GHMC officials, DRF teams and monsoon emergency teams to clear inundated areas with pumps.

Published: 26th September 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 07:27 AM

Road damaged due to recent continuous rains in Hyderabad.

Road damaged due to recent continuous rains in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city on Saturday evening, inundating roads, especially in low-lying areas, and hindering traffic movement. The downpour caused waterlogging and traffic jams at several places, with water also entering the cellars of apartments in different areas of the city and its outskirts.

The torrential rains prompted the GHMC’s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing to issue an advisory which warned of more heavy rainfall and requested people to stay indoors and not venture out unless it was unavoidable. For assistance, citizens can contact the Disaster Response Force (DRF) by dialing 040-29555500. In the city, Manikonda recorded the highest rainfall of 88.80 mm, followed by Shaikpet (64.50 mm), Film Nagar (63.8 mm), Nacharam (60.80 mm), Khajaguda (55.30 mm) and Raidurgam (53.50 mm) till the last reports came in.

Mayor alerts support teams after rains lash city.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi instructed GHMC officials, DRF teams and monsoon emergency teams to clear inundated areas with pumps. Normal life was affected especially in the low lying areas at several places in the city after rain water flooded roads. .

The Moosarambagh bridge was closed as the causeway bridge was overflowing with water. Several areas of the city received heavy rainfall, including Madhapur, Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Film Nagar, Shaikpet, Nacharam, Ameerpet, Somajiguda, Panjagutta, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Amberpet, Chaderghat, Kachiguda, Golnaka, Nallakunta, Malakpet, Santoshnagar, Bandlaguda, Champapet, Hafeezpet, Chandanagar, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Basheerbagh, Hyderguda, Himayatnagar, Narayanguda, Maithrivanam, RTC X Roads, Lakdikapul, Koti, Abids, Dilsukhnagar, Saroornagar, Hayathnagar, Saidabad, Kukatpally, Allwyn Colony, Hydernagar, Pragathinagar and Nizamapet. Zone wise, there were reports of heavy downpour in LB Nagar, Serilingampally, Secunderabad and Kukatpally zones, as well as areas surrounding them. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for 13 districts and predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days across Telangana.

