125-foot tall statue  of Dr BR Ambedkar to be ready by end of next year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 125-foot tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar will be ready by the end of next year as civil works related to the construction resumed after a delay of four years. One of the tallest statues of the Father of Indian Constitution in the country is being constructed near NTR Gardens and the premises occupies an area of 10 acres.

The State government has taken up this construction at a cost of Rs 146 crore. According to officials at Roads and Buildings Department, the premises will have a museum, a photo gallery, an exhibition library and other artefacts to showcase the life and works of Dr Ambedkar. All the amenities like toilets, canteen, ample parking space will be made available here, officials said.

The stainless steel statue will have a width of 45 feet and a bronze coating. Last year, the Telangana government had unveiled an artist’s impression of the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar that the government plans to construct.

It was in 2016 that the State government had laid the foundation stone for the statue. However, it got delayed due to the delay in studying about large statues, technical specifications and roping in experts for the finalisation of design for the statue. Earlier, the government had installed a 29-foot statue of Dr Ambedkar at the Centre for Dalit Studies in Borabanda.

Recently, SC Development Minister Koppula Eshwar directed the concerned construction firms to finish the project within 12-15 months. According to him, the statue greatness of Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution of India.

