Carnival atmosphere fills Hyderabad's Tank Bund Road

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A carnival-like atmosphere prevailed on the Tank Bund Road during the ‘Sunday Funday’ with thousands of people gathering on the stretch and enjoying the evening. Hussainsagar glittered with colourful display of fireworks, a performance by the band of Railway Protection Force (RPF) followed by cultural activities, shopping, games and eateries.

With State government adding more extravaganza to the Tank Bund stretch on Sunday, a fiesta-like mood prevailed as the road was packed with visitors and tourists. Apart from fireworks, an orchestra played some famous Telugu and Hindi film songs commemorating late SP Balasubrahmanyam. Besides orchestra, several other artistes also performed.

The HMDA organised two one-minute long firework shows. Like last time, there were clown performers, jugglers, unicyclists, who engaged the public, especially kids with their activities all along the stretch.

The HMDA distributed as many as 15,000 flowers, medicinal saplings of different varieties to the visitors. For the shopping lovers this time, a number of stalls selling bangles, artificial jewellery, pearl sets and athhar (scent) were put up, while the TSCO put up handloom and handicraft stalls.

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana State Police organised an event creating awareness about the functioning of SHE Teams. Many fun activities like Zumba, self-defence techniques and other activities were also organised.