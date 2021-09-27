STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Husband kills wife less than a month after wedding over extramarital affair suspicion

A man, who got married on August 27, allegedly killed his wife and tried to kill himself in Pragathi Nagar on Saturday.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ KAMAREDDY: A man, who got married on August 27, allegedly killed his wife and tried to kill himself in Pragathi Nagar on Saturday.

The deceased Sudharani is originally from Kamareddy district and had been staying with her husband in Bachupally for a week. Kiran claimed that she was having extramarital affairs and would fight with her regularly. Recently, the family elders resolved one of their fights and sent them to Hyderabad.

On Kiran’s request, Sudharani’s parents arrived at their residence on Saturday afternoon. Not receiving any response after knocking on the door for hours, they called the police, who broke open the door. They found Sudharani’s body on the bed with a slit throat and missing limbs.

The police also found an unconscious Kiran, who wanted to kill himself. The cops moved Kiran to the hospital where he is in critical condition. After Sudharani’s relatives heard the news, they vandalised the house of Kiran’s parents in Kamareddy. Police personnel were deputed for their safety.

