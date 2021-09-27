Just handful of shops open in Kothapet Fruit Market

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Gaddiannaram Fruit Market in Kothapet remained shut on Sunday after the Agricultural Market Committee closed its operations on Saturday night. Barricades were laid at both the entrances of the fruit market by the police, but people weren’t prevented from entering the market on Sunday.

Some of the shops were operating, but it was only to sell away whatever stock of fruits were left to the retail vendors and hawkers, as the market shifting to Batasingaram Logistics Park seemed imminent. However, some of the commission agents were still hopeful of getting a favourable order from the High Court on September 29, in another petition challenging their eviction from Kothapet.

“If they try to evict us or prevent us from entering the market before September 30, it would be the contempt of the court’s earlier judgement which gave us time until the end of this month to shift to an alternative market,” said Ram Mohan, a commission agent.